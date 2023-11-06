Gov’t will deploy Pao Tang mobile app as distribution platform for digital money

The government has confirmed its commitment to a forthcoming digital money handout initiative, noting that more details of the program are set to be unveiled in an upcoming press conference this week.

The initiative, which aims to stimulate economic activity, will deploy the Pao Tang mobile app as the distribution platform for the digital funds. The decision comes after recommendations highlighted the app’s potential to reduce costs and facilitate timely distribution, alongside its capacity for expansion into other social welfare and state-run programs.







Despite the originally planned February launch being postponed, the scheme is now anticipated to commence in September, following a strategic delay to address broader concerns and refine the scope of the project. Approximately 40 million individuals are expected to qualify for the digital wallet, with an advisor to the prime minister suggesting revisions to the spending radius, potentially broadening it from a 4km radius to encompass an entire district.







The government has also established a committee to supervise the program’s rollout, which includes deliberating potential amendments like reducing the number of recipients. The campaign was initially proposed for every resident aged 16 and above, irrespective of financial standing. Now, a reconsideration of the eligibility criteria is underway to target the scheme more effectively. (NNT)



























