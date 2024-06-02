Ministry of Industry to position Thailand as key hub for halal products and services

The Ministry of Industry is spearheading a campaign to position Thailand as a key hub for halal products and services. Utilizing the Halal Industry Center and the National Halal Industry Committee, the ministry is eyeing a larger share of the global halal market, valued at over US$2.3 trillion and projected to rise to $2.8 trillion by 2025.

According to Minister of Industry Pimpatra Wichaikul, the recent THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2024 event successfully facilitated business deals exceeding 200 million baht, highlighting Thailand’s growing influence in the halal market. The food and beverage sector, which constitutes 63% of this market, is targeted for growth and is expected to double in size within the next five years due to the increasing global Muslim population.







To support this growth, the Thai Halal Industry Center has been established to drive advancements in technology and production standards and elevate the quality of Thai halal products. The ministry plans to participate in global exhibitions, such as the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) 2024 to promote Thailand’s halal capabilities.

Pimpatra added that the government is also actively pursuing strategic negotiations and forging cooperative agreements with international markets, with a specific focus on Brunei Darussalam, Malaysia, and Indonesia. These efforts are expected to strengthen Thailand’s leadership in the global halal market and encourage sustained growth in this sector. (NNT)











































