‘Jurassic World 4’ set to film across Thailand June-July

Thailand has been chosen to serve as the backdrop for ‘Jurassic World 4’, the latest sequel in the globally celebrated Jurassic Park franchise. According to Department of Tourism Director General Jaturon Phakdeewanit, the film’s production will take place from June 13 to July 16 across multiple locations, including Bangkok, Krabi, Trang, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Chiang Mai.

Jaturon noted that the film project is expected to inject an estimated 650 million baht into the country’s economy, supporting businesses related to equipment rental, accommodations, venue hire, transportation, COVID-19 safety measures, and catering services.







The Hollywood crew is also utilizing the government’s incentive program for foreign films, which offers a 20% rebate to international productions that invest more than 100 million baht in the country.

One prominent filming location will be Huai To Waterfall within Khao Phanom Bencha National Park in Krabi province. The production team is scheduled to shoot there for at least a week. National park authorities are currently preparing to ensure that the production proceeds smoothly and efficiently throughout the filming period. (NNT)











































