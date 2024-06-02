The Ministry of Public Health, the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF), and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) have announced a collaborative effort to enhance healthcare services in northern Bangkok. The partnership, outlined in a recent agreement, provides comprehensive health services to Air Force personnel and their families, government agency employees, and residents in and around Don Muang district.

The collaboration also seeks to improve access to healthcare, streamline patient referral processes, and elevate the standard of local clinics and healthcare personnel within the districts of Don Muang, Sai Mai, Lak Si, Bang Khen, Chatuchak, Lat Phrao, and Wang Thonglang.







The initiative, overseen by Assistant to the Minister of Public Health Thanakrit Jitareerat, is viewed as a crucial step toward enhancing healthcare across various zones in the city. Bangkok Deputy Governor Tavida Kamolvej stated that the agreement aims to reduce social inequalities by guaranteeing healthcare access for all residents within the northern Bangkok health zone, one of seven areas under a BMA-established system. (NNT)





































