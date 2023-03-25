Ministry of Foreign Affairs to announce advance voting date for overseas Thais on March 29

Deputy Government Spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek disclosed about advance voting of the Thai citizens abroad for the upcoming general election. According to the law, embassies and consulates must arrange for overseas voting at least 7 days before the general election date. Ministry of Foreign Affairs is now working on the related preparation, and royal Thai embassies and consulates in countries across the world should be able to announce voting date and time, as well as the venue, on March 29. It is expected that overseas Thais be able to start registering for voting by the end of this month.







For the upcoming general election, Ministry of Foreign Affairs will introduce the “Overseas Voting Monitoring System (OVMS)” to administer and monitor overseas voting, from staff training and casting votes, to delivery of ballots in diplomatic mail bags. OVMS will prevent late arrival of ballots which was the problem occurred in the election 4 years ago. (PRD)



























