Thailand launches 72 million trees initiative to honor HM the King’s 72nd birthday

The government has initiated the 72 Million Trees for Forest Restoration project to Honor His Majesty the King’s 72nd birthday on July 28th.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin stated that this project unites volunteers from all sectors to plant and maintain trees, aiming to restore nature’s richness and provide clean air to the public. The goal is to plant a total of 72 million trees nationwide. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has been designated as the main agency responsible for registration, sourcing saplings, and compiling data on tree planting by various agencies, organizations, and groups for future maintenance and care.







Srettha also mentioned that this project is one of 10 initiatives undertaken by the government. Additionally, there are various projects organized by different sectors to honor this auspicious occasion. These initiatives provide opportunities for all sectors to engage in important activities alongside the public. Therefore, we invite government agencies, private sectors, and the public to come together to demonstrate their loyalty and unity for the Thai people, in tribute to His Majesty the King. This effort also aims to continue and uphold His Majesty’s commitment to sustainable development in forest conservation and restoration. (NNT)

































































