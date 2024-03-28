Beating the heat – tourists filled over 40 available resorts during weekends in Phatthalung

Paphayom Forest Rapids has become a bustling destination as tourists gather to paddle through the rapids, cool off in the waters.

Driven by the scorching weather conditions, people and tourists alike are taking their families on refreshing trips, one of which is the “Paphayom Forest Rapids,” a scenic spot in Phatthalung Province.







During the recent weekend, tourists filled over 40 available resorts. Tourists can paddle kayaks from the end of the Paphayom Forest reservoir to each resort, a distance of no less than 2 kilometers, amidst rocky rapids and swift currents, creating excitement and fun for travelers. Several resorts also allow tourists to enjoy water activities without having to book accommodation.

Former president of the Paphayom Forest Rapids Club said that during this period, the Paphayom Forest Rapids have seen no fewer than 2,000 tourists, providing substantial income for local entrepreneurs. Villagers have opened their homes as homestays for tourists, and there is a walking street market offering a variety of local cuisines for tourists.







Currently, accommodations for the Songkran Festival period, from April 12 to 16, are almost fully booked, indicating expected revenue of no less than 500 million baht (about 13 million USD) this year.







Simultaneously, the influx of tourists has created job opportunities for youth in the area, providing additional income during the school break. Some even manage to cover their tuition fees without burdening their parents. (TNA)































