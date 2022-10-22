Ministry of Finance hosts the 29th APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting (APEC FMM) in Bangkok

The meeting discussed on economic outlooks as well as related issues in sustainable finance and digitalization under the theme “Advancing Digitalization, Achieving Sustainability”

What do we get from the 29th APEC FMM meetings?

Sustainable Finance: The mechanisms that can help APEC economies to access sustainable finance such as the ASEAN Catalytic Green Finance Facility (ACGF) aids the development of green projects. Digitalization for Digital Economy: The application of digital technologies, especially during the COVID-19 was very important. The use of digital technology could further enable more efficient public services.

What do we get from ABAC’s Executive Dialogue with APEC Finance Ministers on Inclusive Digital Finance?







– Promoting digital financial services that cover to all sectors by enabling the development of inter-operable open data systems in the Asia-Pacific region, building the digital market infrastructure for MSME supply chain finance to assist MSMEs after the COVID-19 pandemic, and promoting the development of effective and inter-operable Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) to encourage the introduction of digital currencies issued by central banks.

The 29th APEC FMM demonstrated APEC economies’ efforts to cooperate on sustainable development and the progresses towards sustainable development goal. (NNT)



























































