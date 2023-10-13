Gov’t reaffirms funds will remain in circulation after six-month period of 10,000-baht pay through digital wallet

The government is moving forward with the initiative to provide a 10,000 baht stipend through digital wallet, aiming at streamlining public services and boosting economic circulation.

The Ministry of Finance has instructed the Government Financial Institutions Association to develop a blockchain-based system for the digital wallet application that will serve as a one-stop application to access various state-sponsored services including driving license information, the 30-baht universal healthcare service, and state welfare service.







As for registration, Deputy Minister of Finance Julapun Amornvivat said that both tax-registered and non-tax-registered shops can participate in the program. For the latter, the Ministry of Interior will assist in screening.

However, the Ministry of Finance emphasized that money transfers would only be available to tax-registered entities. Street vendors and floating markets that are not registered for Value Added Tax and are outside the tax system will not be able to exchange digital money for Thai Baht directly. However, they can use it to purchase raw materials from tax-registered shops, thus keeping the money within the economic system.







In addition, Julapun said the government will ensure that the funds remain in circulation, even after the initial six-month period, with further negotiations underway for a comprehensive resolution on all fronts. This project aims to enhance service efficiency and invigorate economic activity across sectors, said the Deputy Finance Minister. (NNT)













