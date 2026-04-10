Ministers hold first talks on fuel price relief after cabinet gains full authority

BANGKOK, Thailand – Another scene from Parliament followed the prime minister’s completion of the policy statement, which granted the Cabinet full authority to administer the country.

Deputy Prime Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas, overseeing the Ministry of Finance, convened an informal discussion with Deputy Prime Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn of the Ministry of Transport and Energy Minister Akanat Promphan to consider measures to assist those affected by rising oil prices.

The meeting was the first coordination among the three ministries after the government assumed full governing authority. (NNT)































