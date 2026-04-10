Commerce Ministry moves to curb living costs and stabilize farm prices amid global pressure

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun has announced measures to address rising expenses and manage agricultural prices, aligning the move with the government’s economic policy.

The measures focus on three key areas. First, the government will continue efforts to ease living costs by keeping essential goods affordable for consumers.

Second, authorities will closely monitor price-controlled items under the 1999 Price of Goods and Services Act to prevent unfair pricing and ensure consumer protection.

Third, the ministry will work to stabilize agricultural product prices to support farmers while maintaining balance in the domestic market. The policy has been issued to help protect consumers, maintain fair pricing, and support stability in the agricultural sector in response to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East. (NNT)































