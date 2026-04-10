Anutin government unveils bold disaster and climate strategy with Net-Zero 2050 goal

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and the Cabinet have detailed plans to address water management and disaster preparedness during the government’s policy address to Parliament.

Under the Disaster Management and Environment policy cluster, the administration set out four priorities:

Water and Disaster Management: Implementing coordinated strategies to manage water resources and reduce disaster risks. National Disaster Insurance System: Developing an insurance framework to mitigate the impact of disasters. Net-Zero Emissions by 2050: Advancing policies to achieve carbon neutrality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Sustainable Natural Resource Use: Improving the conservation and management of natural resources.

The government said the measures are expected to help strengthen resilience, protect communities, and support sustainable development nationwide. (NNT)































