Minister Puangpet attends preparations for King Rama X’s 6th Cycle Anniversary

Ms. Puangpet Chunlaiad, Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, attended a meeting of the committee responsible for publicizing the events for the 6th Cycle of the 72nd Birthday Anniversary of His Majesty King Rama the 10th, scheduled for July 28, 2024.

Also present was Ms. Sudruetai Lertkasem, Director-General of the Public Relations Department, who serves as the secretary of the publicity team.







During the meeting, Minister Puangpet emphasized that the nationwide celebrations are a gesture of devotion to the monarchy. The committee discussed a variety of activities including Buddhist chanting ceremonies, monk ordination projects, and significant religious ceremonies across five faiths. The events also incorporate volunteer activities and ceremonies for consecrating holy Buddhist water, organized across the country.









Additionally, the progress of the “NEW(S) GEN LEADER CAMP” youth camp was reviewed. This initiative is designed to hone communication skills among the youth, preparing them as the next generation of public relations professionals to disseminate beneficial and timely information to the public.

Minister Puangpet invited the general public to engage in various celebratory activities planned for the year, highlighting that these events will take place in Bangkok and across all regions of Thailand to honor this auspicious occasion. (NNT)































