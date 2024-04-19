Court gives Move Forward Party 15 more days to defend dissolution petition

The Constitutional Court of Thailand has granted the Move Forward Party (MFP) a 15-day extension to prepare its defense in the party dissolution case.

The extension was granted upon the party’s request for more time to compile necessary documents after the Election Commission (EC) recommended the dissolution under allegations of actions compromising the constitutional monarchy regime.







The case, scheduled for hearing on April 3rd, stems from accusations that the MFP sought changes to the lese majesté law, which the court previously ruled could undermine the constitutional monarchy. Originally, the party was to submit its defense by Wednesday, but the court has now set a new deadline of May 3rd.









MFP members remain optimistic about their chances of defending the party successfully against dissolution. In the event the party is dissolved, plans are in place to continue its political activities under a new name and identity, ensuring the movement’s survival.

This development marks a significant moment in Thai politics, as it highlights ongoing tensions between progressive elements and traditional structures within the country. (NNT)































