Comité Colbert eager to assist Thailand in fostering innovations and advancing design education

Thailand is working to elevate the quality of its soft power products to international standards.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin hosted Bénédicte Épinay, CEO and General Director of the French organization Comité Colbert, following his invitation.

They explored ways to boost cooperation in Thai craftsmanship and soft power, aiming to enhance the global standing of Thai products.







Épinay commended Thailand for its renowned craftsmanship. Both parties agreed that strategic branding and marketing could significantly increase the value of Thai products. Comité Colbert is eager to assist Thailand in fostering innovations and advancing design education.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Srettha expressed optimism that sharing knowledge and experiences with France would enhance the creation of high-quality products and boost international acclaim, thus strengthening Thailand’s soft power.









Épinay highlighted the critical role of international collaboration in education and nurturing new talent. Both sides are ready to work together to develop a sustainable and progressive ecosystem in the industry. (NNT)





































