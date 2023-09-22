Minister Puangpet arrives in Da Nang to attend 16th AMRI

Thailand’s Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office arrived in the central city of Da Nang to attend the 16th ASEAN Ministers Responsible for Information (or AMRI) meeting, the 7th AMRI Plus Three meeting, and related meetings from September 22 to 23.

Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, Puangpet Chunlaiad, today landed at Da Nang International Airport with her secretary and team. The reception was held by the Royal Thai Embassy in Hanoi, the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Ho Chi Minh City, and the Public Relations Department of the Royal Thai Government.







Minister Puangpet will attend the 16th ASEAN Ministers Responsible for Information (AMRI) meeting and the 7th AMRI Plus Three meeting in Vietnam from September 22 to 23. The meetings themed “Media: From Information to Knowledge for a Resilient and Responsive ASEAN” will discuss orientations for the ASEAN cooperation in information and communications. Participants will develop a cooperation mechanism for coping with fake news on the internet, the promotion of digital transformation in the press and communication sector, the application of modern technologies to the sector, and the promotion of information provision across ASEAN and for the dialogue countries.

In addition, the Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office will have bilateral meetings with the Vietnamese Ministry of Information and Communications on the Anti-Fake News Task Force and the Cambodian Minister of Information on cooperation to combat call center scams. (NNT)

















