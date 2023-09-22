AOT commits 140 billion baht for urgent airport projects in Chiang Mai and Phangnga

Airports of Thailand (AOT) has allocated a budget of 140 billion baht for two major airport construction projects in response to the urgent policies presented by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

According to AOT, the first project involves the construction of Andaman International Airport in Phangnga province, aimed at stimulating tourism and transforming Phuket, Phangnga, Krabi, and Ranong into air transportation hubs. This new airport will be situated on approximately 6,000 rai of land in Thakua Thung district, a Ratchaphatsadu area owned by the Treasury Department.







AOT President Kerati Kijmanawat said the agency aims to start the project as soon as possible. The recruitment of a consultant for research and development is expected to occur by the end of the year, focusing primarily on project investment.

The construction process is anticipated to take around seven years, with three years dedicated to research and development and four years for construction. The airport is slated to become operational by 2031, with expectations of increasing tourist arrivals to the Andaman region by at least 15 million. Kerati added AOT will also allocate another 70 billion baht for the second phase renovation of Chiang Mai International Airport, a more complex project due to the private ownership of the land. (NNT)













