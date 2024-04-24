Thailand and Kazakhstan sign 30-day visa-free travel agreement

Thailand and Kazakhstan have reached an agreement to waive tourist visas, allowing passport holders from both nations to enjoy 30-day visa-free holidays. The agreement, signed in Bangkok by Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara and his Kazakh counterpart Murat Nurtleu, permits travelers with passports of at least six months’ validity to stay for up to 30 days per visit, with a maximum of 90 days within a six-month period.







The visa waiver, set to take effect 30 days after both countries complete their respective legal formalities, is expected to strengthen economic, political, academic, and cultural cooperation. The deal builds on Thailand’s previous unilateral decision to waive visa requirements for Kazakhstan nationals, a policy that was initially temporary but extended due to its success in boosting tourism figures.









Kazakhstan stands as Thailand’s largest trading partner in Central Asia, with trade between the two countries reaching $172 million in 2023, a 26% increase from the previous year. Thai exports accounted for $76 million of this total, while imports from Kazakhstan were valued at $96 million.

The tourism sector has also seen significant growth, with over 170,000 Kazakh tourists visiting Thailand in 2023, nearly tripling the number from the previous year. (NNT)





































