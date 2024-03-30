Minister for Foreign Trade of Finland visits Thailand

H.E. Mr. Jakkapong Sangmanee, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, warmly welcomed H.E. Mr. Ville Tavio, Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation of Finland, during the latter’s visit to Thailand, along with the Finnish business delegation on 27 March 2024.







Both sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations, in particular trade and investment and green innovation. The Thai side also sought support for expediting the negotiation of Thailand-EU FTA and Thailand’s application for OECD membership.

On this occasion, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, in collaboration with the Embassy of Finland in Bangkok and the Royal Thai Embassy in Helsinki, organized a public lecture titled “Why Finland is the Happiest Country in the World,” addressed by H.E. Mr. Ville Tavio.

















This visit marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Thai-Finnish diplomatic relations and the first high-level visit from Finland in 6 years. (MFA)































