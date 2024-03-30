‘IGNITE THAILAND in the Foreign Affairs Dimension’ workshop

Mr. Prommin Lertsuridej, Secretary General to the Prime Minister of Thailand, on 27 March 2024, chaired the Workshop on “Thailand Vision: IGNITE THAILAND in the Foreign Affairs Dimension” to discuss and exchange views in implementing the government’s policy and vision for Thailand, as announced by PM Srettha Thavisin’s “Thailand Vision: IGNITE THAILAND” on 22 February 2024, towards being a Premier Global Industrial Hub in 8 key areas. The Workshop was attended by Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, and senior executives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, while the Thai Ambassadors, Consuls-General, and Heads of Team Thailand overseas participated virtually.



















The meeting discussed approaches to implement the Vision abroad, starting from 10 target countries of Thailand’s proactive economic diplomacy. The participants also exchanged views on policies, best practices, market analyses and potential target groups for the Team Thailand agencies abroad to work towards achieving the Vision’s goals. (MFA)



































