Bangkok-Moscow strengthen bilateral relations and collaboration

Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) Somboon Homnan extended a warm welcome to Mr. Sergey Cheremin, Minister of the Government of Moscow and Head of the Department for External Economic and International Relations of Moscow, along with his delegation. The visit aims to strengthen relationships and enhance cooperation between Moscow and Bangkok.







This initiative builds upon the establishment of relations between Bangkok and Moscow on June 19, 1997. The goal is to exchange information, and experiences, and develop cooperation in various fields such as education, science, culture, environmental protection, tourism, and sports for mutual benefit.







Furthermore, both cities signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation that will last until 2025, focusing on trade and economic cooperation, smart city, innovation, transportation, sustainable development education, sports, culture, and tourism. This collaboration also includes high-level official visits between the two cities to enhance mutual understanding and cooperation. (NNT)





































