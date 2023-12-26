Minister expresses sorrow over Purple Line construction accident in Bangkok.

Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit expressed condolences to the family of the worker killed in the falling steel bars at a construction site of the MRT’s Purple Line extension.

The incident occurred on Sunday at the Wong Wien Yai station, part of the construction of the Purple Line extension from Tao Poon to Rat Burana.

According to the initial report from the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA), the accident occurred on Sunday because the lifting sling belts were not used to secure the steel rods of the retaining wall. When the steel rods were lifted by a crane and placed on the ground, they dispersed, hitting the head of the male worker who later lost his life.







The construction contractor, Unique Engineering and Construction pcl, will bear all expenses and provide initial compensation of approximately 1.6 million baht to the family of the deceased.

Suriya further stated that the accident occurred in a closed-off area, and it did not affect the general public or motorists in any way. He instructed the MRTA to take preventive measures to avoid such accidents in the future.

This includes thorough inspections of steel structures at every point, reinforcing welding seams, and securing steel structures before bringing them to the construction site.

Regarding penalties for the contractor involved in this incident, the MRTA has ordered a suspension of construction activities for a period of 7 days to conduct an investigation and review work and safety measures.

Additionally, future assessments may result in a quality rating adjustment for the contractor, potentially influencing their eligibility for future contracts. (TNA)





























