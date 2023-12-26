A construction worker killed in crane accident at Wong Wian Yai station site in Bangkok.

Officials have confirmed that a construction worker was killed on Dec 24 in a crane accident at the Wong Wian Yai station site of Bangkok’s Metropolitan Rapid Transit Authority’s (MRT) Purple Line.

The 23-year-old victim, a construction foreman, was severely injured in the accident and succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to a nearby hospital. The crane operator involved in the incident has been detained and charged with recklessness, causing death.







The construction of the Wong Wian Yai station, part of the extension of the Purple Line in Bangkok’s Thonburi area, is being carried out by Unique Engineering and Construction Plc under Contract No 4. This extension project connects Tao Poon with Ratburana station.

Following the accident, the MRT immediately suspended all crane-related activities at the construction site. The company in charge of the construction has also been directed to conduct an in-depth investigation into the accident’s cause and to thoroughly reevaluate its safety procedures.

The authorities have confirmed that compensation will be provided to the family of the worker killed in the incident. (NNT)





























