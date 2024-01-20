PM visits Ban Rai Flower and Fruit Propagation Development Center in Hang Dong, Chiang Mai

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, accompanied by key government officials, visited the Ban Rai Flower and Fruit Propagation Development Center in Chiang Mai’s Hang Dong district. The visit aligns with the government’s policy to support the agricultural sector, specifically in the development and export of ornamental plants.

During the visit, Srettha was briefed on the center’s role in modernizing agriculture through technological integration in cultivation practices. The center, benefiting from Thailand’s diverse geographical landscape, has been instrumental in cultivating a variety of flowers and fruits, contributing to the biodiversity and development of new plant species.







The center has had success with several plant species, such as the “Siam Tulip,” a popular and economically significant flower in Northern Thailand. The visit also highlighted the introduction of high-value crops like the Wasabi plant, which has achieved substantial market prices.

The event included a tour of an exhibition showcasing the center’s efforts in six key areas: development of new plant breeds, plant tissue culture propagation, cold-climate plant products, application of Cold Plasma technology, expansion of flower cultivation, and development of highland area crops by tribal groups.







Established in 1980 by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, the Ban Rai Center has been one of Thailand’s major sites in agricultural development and plant propagation in Thailand, with a continuous commitment to innovation and market expansion. (NNT)





































