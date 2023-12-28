Gov’t invites public to download 2024 budget document

The government is inviting members of the public to download and inspect the budget document for the 2024 fiscal year.

Radklao Inthawong Suwankiri, the Deputy Government Spokesperson, announced following a Cabinet meeting that the Budget Bureau has prepared a detailed digital infographic version of the citizen’s budget for the public to download and study.

The document highlights the budget allocation for various sectors and the benefits that citizens will receive in 2024, including grants for newborns to six-year-olds and an educational equity training fund for school-aged children.







Furthermore, she mentioned that the working day details include information about social security funds under Sections 33 and 39 of the constitution, as well as elderly allowances and aid for seniors in difficult circumstances.

Additionally, the government has several programs planned for 2024, notably an initiative to provide a 10,000-baht stipend to eligible citizens through a digital wallet system, expected to commence in May. (NNT)





























