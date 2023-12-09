‘MICHELIN Guide Thailand 2024’ unveils bib gourmand selections

The MICHELIN Guide Thailand has revealed its 2024 Bib Gourmand selection, showcasing as many as 196 culinary gems, including 32 new additions. This year’s selection includes 28 first-time entrants and four upgrades from the MICHELIN Selected list.

The Bib Gourmand distinction, represented by the iconic “Bibendum” or “Michelin Man,” honors dining establishments offering exceptional value for money. It covers restaurants and street food vendors within the affordable “$” and “$$” price ranges. The recognition showcases Thailand’s ability to deliver diverse and high-quality cuisine at budget-friendly prices, a feature that continues to attract local and international food enthusiasts.







Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides, expressed excitement over discovering more exceptional and diverse cooking in Thailand, emphasizing the country’s appeal as a culinary destination.

The 2024 list spans 13 cuisine types, underscoring Thailand’s dynamic culinary landscape. Newcomers include Aunglo by Yangrak in Bangkok, serving contemporary Thai dishes with a unique smoky aroma, and Baan Pu Karn in Ayutthaya, known for its fresh seafood and local flavors. Chiang Mai’s Ekachan, which embraces the slow food concept, and Pho Tha Bo in Khon Kaen, specializing in Vietnamese fare, are also featured in the selection.







The Bib Gourmand list now extends to Ko Samui and Surat Thani Mainland, with entrants, such as Baan Suan Lung Khai and Lucky Restaurant, showcasing local and Southern Thai cuisine and Thai-Chinese specialties, respectively.

Ahead of the official MICHELIN Stars announcement on December 13, 2023, the current list of selected restaurants is readily available on the MICHELIN Guide Asia YouTube channel and its official website, www.guide.michelin.com/th/en. For the latest updates and news about the MICHELIN Guide Thailand 2024, be sure to follow their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MichelinGuideThailand. (NNT)



























