‘Princess’s Cup Thailand 2023’ celebrates equestrian excellence Dec 7-17

The Princess’s Cup Thailand 2023, an international equestrian competition, is currently underway in Bangkok. The event, running from December 7th to 17th, is being held at the Royal Stable Unit on Phahonyothin Road. The competition is open to the public free of charge.

Initiated by Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, this year marks the 9th edition of the Princess’s Cup Thailand. The event is dedicated to promoting equestrian sports, developing horse-riding skills, and fostering good relations among equestrians and equestrian clubs.







Under the theme “Enjoy Our Gender Equality Sport with Harmony of Horse and Human,” the 2023 edition highlights the unifying nature of equestrian sports, transcending barriers of gender and age. It also showcases the artistic aspect of equestrianism and the bond between horses and humans.

The Princess’s Cup Thailand 2023 features five competition categories: dressage, jumping, eventing, best farrier, and best groom. Alongside these competitions, attendees can enjoy various activities, including dog contests, a Dog Fun Run program, a bazaar, and a flea market with food trucks.







The event features several exhibitions, showcasing Her Royal Highness’s participation in equestrian sports, an overview of the Equine Medical and Rehabilitation Service Center, a presentation on the Thai fabric project, and additional information about the organization and history of the Princess’s Cup Thailand.

Attendees can reach the event through various modes of transportation, both private and public, with the option of taking the BTS Skytrain directly to Sanam Pao Station. (NNT)



























