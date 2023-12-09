‘23rd World Hom Mali Rice Festival’ in Roi Et Dec 11-13

Hom Mali rice, or Thai jasmine fragrant rice, is recognized as one of the best rice varieties in the world. It will be highlighted at the upcoming 23rd World Hom Mali Rice Festival, to be held in the northeastern province of Roi Et.

The three-day festival will take place in the area in front of Phalanchai Lake in Mueang district on 11-13 December 2023, from 09.00 hr onward.

It features an exhibition on rice in northeastern Thailand, rice innovation, and farm technology, a contest and demonstration of food preparation from Hom Mali rice, and rice trade negotiations between traders in Roi Et and buyers in Thailand and overseas.







Visitors will learn about the processing of Hom Mali rice into various products, such as cakes and brownies, crackers, cookies, pizza, health drinks, and cosmetics.

The festival this year will also focus on the presentation of modern technology and innovation to enhance the quality of Hom Mali rice, increase its value, and upgrade Hom Mali rice production in Thung Kula Ronghai, or Weeping Prairie, in northeastern Thailand.

The brand of Hom Mali also represents the country’s image since this rice variety is indigenous to Thailand and is well known worldwide for its high quality. Thung Kula Ronghai is a major area for the cultivation of Hom Mali rice. The area covers about 2.1 million rai (more than 843,000 acres), and spreads over five northeastern provinces: Roi-Et, Maha Sarakham, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Yasothon.







Hom Mali rice is very nutritious, containing high quantities of fiber and vitamins. It is widely admired for its unique, natural fragrance, like jasmine. When cooked, the rice becomes soft and slightly sticky. Its mild aroma and tenderness make this rice variety a favorite among consumers worldwide.

Thailand has also continued to develop the database of the List of Certified Thai Hom Mali Rice Brands and is stepping up campaigns to make Hom Mali better known internationally as rice of high quality and standards. (PRD)



























