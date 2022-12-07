State Railway of Thailand restores onboard catering services on select routes to North, Northeast, and South

Following a two-year hiatus due to the global pandemic, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has reinstated onboard catering services on select express services to the North, Northeast, and South.

SRT Public Relations Director Ekkarat Sriarayanpong said that from September 27 to October 17, the SRT solicited bids from private companies to operate restaurant cars on four express services running the Northern, Northeastern, and Southern lines.







According to the director, Advanced Marketing Services has been awarded a catering contract that expires on December 5, 2025. Beginning on December 6 of this year, the company will reintroduce SRT restaurant cars on select routes.







The SRT said passengers who travel on the Uttarawithi Express (Bangkok-Chiang Mai), Taksinarath Express (Bangkok-Hat Yai), Isan Wattana (Bangkok-Ubon Ratchathani) and Isan Mankha (Bangkok-Nong Khai) can now purchase ready-to-eat meals as well as hot and cold beverages.

Next month, the SRT will accept proposals for the same service on other express services between Bangkok and Chiang Mai, Sungai Kolok, Trang, and Nakhon Si Thammarat. (NNT)

































