‘Mekong Tourism Forum 2025’ to spotlight sustainable travel and regional unity in Luang Prabang

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Mekong Tourism Forum 2025 is set to take place in Luang Prabang, Lao PDR, from June 25 to 27, drawing tourism leaders, professionals, and stakeholders from across the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS). Organized by the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism of Lao PDR in partnership with the Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office (MTCO), the event will unfold in the UNESCO World Heritage city under the theme United Journey – Stronger Together. This year’s gathering will promote regional cooperation and foster the exchange of innovative approaches to sustainable tourism development.







Delegates from Cambodia, China’s Yunnan Province and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Lao PDR, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam are expected to participate in a series of open dialogues and technical sessions. The forum will serve as a platform for cross-sectoral exchange, with the aim of promoting community-focused and responsible tourism that transcends national borders. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in thematic breakout sessions held at various off-site locations, each carefully selected to align with the forum’s central themes.

A key feature of the event will be the official launch of the Greater Mekong Subregion Tourism Strategy 2030, which is expected to guide the region’s tourism development over the next five years. In addition to expert-led discussions, the program will include technical tours designed to provide hands-on experiences. Participants can engage in activities such as mulberry paper making, ecotourism excursions, and learning traditional practices from local communities, providing an authentic insight into Luang Prabang’s cultural and natural heritage.



Admission to the forum is complimentary, with support from the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, Luang Prabang province, and Laos’ Destination Management Networks. Interested participants are encouraged to register early, as the event is anticipated to attract a wide range of tourism professionals and stakeholders from across the region.

The MTCO, established in 2006, operates as the collaborative tourism framework for the six GMS governments, with technical support from the Asian Development Bank. Through such regional events, the agency continues to support tourism’s contribution to inclusive economic growth and environmental sustainability throughout the Mekong area. (NNT)

































