Doraemon Explores Thailand – Beloved anime launches tourism campaign with new episode and ICONSIAM exhibition

BANGKOK, Thailand – The latest episode of the popular Japanese cartoon Doraemon has taken viewers on a colorful journey through Thailand, coinciding with the launch of the 100% Doraemon & Friends Tour in Thailand exhibition at ICONSIAM in Bangkok. The episode, titled “I Want to Meet That Cat in Thailand,” was released recently on YouTube and features Doraemon and Nobita exploring key cultural and scenic sites across the country.

The storyline follows the two main characters as they visit a series of authentic Thai locations that showcase the country’s unique charm and atmosphere. The animated journey is part of a broader collaboration aimed at promoting Thai tourism through pop culture, linking well-loved characters with local destinations.







The exhibition at ICONSIAM opened on June 8 and will run until July 20, offering interactive displays, photo zones, and merchandise featuring Doraemon and friends. The episode’s release and the accompanying exhibit are part of a campaign supported by the Tourism Authority of Thailand to showcase the country’s appeal through new formats.

Fans of the series can retrace Doraemon and Nobita’s steps by visiting the featured sites, which are accessible via tourism guides published on the official Thailand tourism website. The campaign encourages visitors to engage with the landmarks in a meaningful way while exploring beyond typical tourist routes.



The Doraemon-themed tourism content builds on a long-standing relationship between Thai audiences and the character, which remains one of the most beloved figures among generations of viewers. The campaign blends entertainment with travel inspiration, enhancing the country’s image as a fun and family-friendly destination. (NNT)

































