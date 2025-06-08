Pha Mor E Daeng viewpoint in Khao Phra Wihan, Sisaket remains closed amid border security concerns

SISAKET, Thailand – Tourism services at the Pha Mor E Daeng viewpoint in Khao Phra Wihan National Park, Sisaket province, remain temporarily suspended, following a border incident on May 28 involving Thai and Cambodian military personnel near Chong Bok in Ubon Ratchathani. The closure was announced the following day and remains in effect as of June 8 to ensure the safety of visitors.

The national park, which spans approximately 50 kilometers along the Thai-Cambodian border, includes areas in Sisaket and extends into Nam Khun and Nam Yuen districts of Ubon Ratchathani. Pha Mor E Daeng, a popular viewpoint renowned for its panoramic scenery and cultural significance, is situated near the frontier, resulting in temporary access restrictions during this period of heightened caution.







Authorities have confirmed that the overall situation in the area has remained stable since the incident. No injuries or property damage have been reported, and close coordination continues between local and national agencies.

Other parts of Khao Phra Wihan National Park that are situated farther from the border remain open to visitors and are operating under regular safety guidelines. Travelers are advised to stay informed through official channels for any updates regarding site access and conditions.

Park officials expressed appreciation for public understanding and cooperation, noting that the temporary closure is intended to maintain a safe environment for all. Updates will be provided as the situation develops, with a view to reopening the site once it is deemed appropriate. (NNT)

































