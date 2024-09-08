Mekong River levels recede below crisis point

NAKHON PHANOM, Thailand – Authorities in Nakhon Phanom are closely monitoring Typhoon Yagi, though the situation remains under control for now, September 8. Water levels in the Mekong River have been steadily decreasing, currently standing at 9.20 meters, approximately 3 meters below the critical threshold, allowing the river to handle more water inflow.







Tributaries such as the Nam Oon and Nam Songkhram rivers are also draining into the Mekong more rapidly, further alleviating the flood risk. However, border districts along the Mekong remain on high alert as heavy rainfall could overwhelm the river’s drainage capacity. Local authorities are maintaining 24-hour surveillance in high-risk areas, installing additional water pumps to mitigate potential flooding.

Although Nakhon Phanom has not yet been impacted by Typhoon Yagi, which is expected to move towards northern Thailand, officials are urging continued vigilance and preparedness. (TNA)

































