Governor inspects flood barriers in Talat Noi, urges vigilance on water leakage

BANGKOK, Thailand – Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, accompanied by the Director of Samphanthawong District and district officials, conducted an inspection of the flood barriers in the Talat Noi area, Samphanthawong District, September 7.







Governor Chadchart walked through the Talat Noi community to check the progress of the construction of flood barriers along the Chao Phraya River. He instructed district officials to closely monitor all points along the barriers, paying special attention to reports of leaks or seepage. The governor also emphasized the need to promptly address complaints from riverside homeowners facing water leakage issues.

During his visit, Governor Chadchart spoke with local residents, inquiring about their experiences with water seepage and expressing concerns about the potential impact on businesses and the economy in the Talat Noi area. He stressed the importance of maintaining the integrity of the flood defenses to protect both the community and the local economy.





































