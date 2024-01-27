Meeting of Eminent Persons’ Group on Future Directions of BIMSTEC held for 1st time

The Meeting of the Eminent Persons’ Group on the Future Directions of BIMSTEC (EPG) was held for the first time under the chairmanship of Thailand in Dhaka, Bangladesh to deliberate the future cooperation of an efficient, outcome-oriented BIMSTEC. The Meeting was chaired by H.E. Mr. Soonthoorn Chaiyindeepum, Eminent Person from Thailand.

The Meeting discussed various issues, including the functioning of the BIMSTEC mechanisms, direction for each of the seven BIMSTEC sectors of cooperation, external relations, as well as functioning of the BIMSTEC Secretariat and BIMSTEC Centers, such as the BIMSTEC Centre on Weather and Climate, BIMSTEC Cultural Industries Observatory, BIMSTEC Energy Centre and BIMSTEC Technology Transfer Facility. (MFA)















































