Four green destinations in Thailand expected to win People’s Choice Award

The Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (Public Organization) invites the general public to vote on four destinations in Thailand that have already been listed in the “2023 Green Destination Top 100 Stories” to win its other award, the “2024 Green Destination People’s Choice Award” (the public’s favorite vote). The voting will be open until 29 January 2024 at the following link: https://bit.ly/47LVfjB.







These four destinations include Mueang Kao Sukhothai, Khlong Thom (in Krabi), Nan Old City, and Hua Hin (in Prachuap Khiri Khan). Winners will be awarded at ITB Berlin 2024, the world’s leading travel trade show, in Germany.

The “2023 Green Destination Top 100 Stories” is an annual competition organized by the Green Destinations Foundation to showcase exemplary destination management practices toward a responsible future for tourism. (NNT)































