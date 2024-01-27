German President and spouse conclude official visit to Thailand

H.E. Mr. Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, together with his spouse, bid farewell to H.E. Dr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany, and his spouse, following their official visit to Thailand during 24 – 26 January 2024.

The visit concluded with success and further strengthened Thai-German cooperation in strategic areas, especially trade/investment, automobile/EV, climate action/sustainable development, and vocational training — all of which would pave a way towards a strategic partnership in the future. (MFA)















































