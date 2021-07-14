Meals arranged for locked-down construction workers in Bangkok and nearby provinces

The Ministry of Labour is now arranging meal deliveries to locked-down workers’ camps in Bangkok and neighboring provinces due to COVID-19 containment measures. The campaign is aimed at helping affected workers while also ensuring that local restaurants gain revenue.







The Ministry of Labour has unveiled its plan to deliver free meals to workers at construction camps in Bangkok and neighboring provinces, while they are observing a 30-day lockdown order for COVID-19 containment.

Orders have been placed by the Ministry of Labour with restaurants and hawkers, through the Thai Restaurant Association, to produce boxed meals for delivery to affected camps from 12 to 27 July, all funded by the Ministry.



The Minister of Labour Suchat Chomklin, said today that the campaign helps alleviate the difficulties faced by workers at locked-down camps, while enabling food vendors to benefit financially.

He said the Ministry of Labour has been directed by the Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, and Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan, to work with related agencies and take care of workers affected by the containment measures.

The Department of Employment’s Director General Pairoj Chotikasathien said today that employment offices 1-10 in Bangkok, and provincial employment offices in Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, and Samut Prakan will be responsible for arranging food orders and deliveries between hawkers or restaurants in their areas of responsibility, and the Thai Contractors Association responsible for delivering the meals to affected camps.







1,317 camps are currently sealed off from the outside as part of a 30-day lockdown mandate to contain COVID-19, with 520 camps located in Bangkok, and 797 located in the five neighboring provinces. (NNT)



















