‘Matilda The Musical’ cast members visit Wat Arun Ratchawararam; show runs until March 3

The internationally celebrated show based on Roald Dahl’s classic children’s book, “Matilda The Musical,” has made its way to Bangkok for an exclusive run. From February 21 to March 3, 2024, audiences at Muangthai Rachadalai Theater will have the opportunity to experience this critically acclaimed production.

The story follows the adventures of Matilda, a young girl with telekinetic powers and a love for books, as she navigates challenges posed by her neglectful parents and a tyrannical headmistress. The musical has been a hit worldwide since its 2010 debut and is known for its captivating storytelling and dynamic characters.







Upon their arrival in Bangkok, cast members Donna Craig, Myla Williams, and Yolani Balfour, who plays Matilda, visited Wat Arun Ratchawararam. They engaged with fans and tourists by striking poses from the musical, adding to the excitement of the show’s local debut.

“Matilda The Musical” offers 15 performances during its Bangkok season, promising an engaging experience for theater-goers. Tickets are priced starting at 1,000 baht and are available through ThaiTicketMajor outlets and online. Call 02-262-3838 for more details on the show. (NNT)































