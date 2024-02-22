Former president of Miss Universe to take legal action against current owner for defamation

The beauty pageant industry is engulfed in controversy following Paula Shugart’s announcement of potential legal action against Anne Jakrajutatip, the current owner of the Miss Universe Organization.

Shugart, the former president of the organization, has accused Anne of defamation over claims that she was involved in selling titles and engaging in corrupt practices. The dispute surfaced on social media, where Shugart vehemently denied allegations of fraud and bribery, asserting that such accusations not only malign her reputation but also cast a shadow over the integrity of the Miss Universe titleholders by implying their victories were purchased rather than earned.







Shugart, who stepped down in November 2023, expressed her intention to explore legal avenues in Thailand to seek justice for herself and to protect the Miss Universe brand. She made clear her desire to avoid social media confrontations, stating that her years of service and the achievements of numerous distinguished women within the organization should stand as her defense.

In a counterstatement, Anne, CEO of JKN Global Media, took to X (formerly Twitter) to advocate for transparency and organizational reforms, implying that Shugart's departure was not voluntary but a dismissal. (NNT)
































