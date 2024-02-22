Buddha’s Relic from India to be temporarily enshrined in Thailand to celebrate HM the King’s 72nd Birthday

A holy relic of the Buddha will be brought from India by the Government to be temporarily enshrined in Thailand, as part of the celebrations of His Majesty the King’s sixth-cycle (72nd) birthday anniversary this year.

Speaking on 30 January 2024 after the Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin invited people in Thailand to pay homage to the Buddha’s relic, beginning from 23 February 2024 onward.







He said that the holy Buddha’s relic would be enshrined temporarily in all parts of the country, starting in Bangkok (at Sanam Luang ceremonial ground) in the central region, followed by Chiang Mai in the North, Ubon Ratchathani in the Northeast, and Krabi in the South. The Prime Minister urged all relevant agencies to support various activities concerning the enshrinement of the Buddha’s relic on this special occasion.

In other related news, on the occasion of the sixth-cycle birthday anniversary, His Majesty the King is scheduled to present robes to Buddhist monks (Royal Kathin Ceremony) at Wat Arun Ratchawararam (also known as the Temple of Dawn) in Bangkok on Sunday, 27 October 2024.







Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy Admiral Adoong Pan-iam chaired a meeting on 25 January to discuss preparations for the organizing of a royal barge procession for a royal journey to present kathin robes at Wat Arun. The royal barge procession along the Chao Phraya River has been included in the activities to celebrate His Majesty’s sixth-cycle birthday.

The procession this time will comprise 52 barges, manned by 2,200 crew members. It will be 1,200 meters long and 90 meters wide. The chanting of boat songs will also be held. Ten minor rehearsals of the Royal Barge Procession will be arranged, with two major rehearsals and a final rehearsal. (PRD)





























