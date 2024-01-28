‘Matilda The Musical’ at Muang Thai Ratchadalai Theater Feb 21 – Mar 3

The globally celebrated production, ‘Matilda The Musical’, is slated to make its much-anticipated appearance in Bangkok next month, promising to offer Thai audiences a spectacular blend of storytelling, music, and theatrical magic. This renowned musical will be showcased at the Muang Thai Ratchadalai Theater between February 21 and March 3, 2024.







The cast features Ryan Anderson, Londiwe Dhlomo-Dlamini, Jason Kajdi, Jamie Kaye, Matthew Rowland, Gemma Scholes, Emily Squibb, Lucy Warway, and James Wolstenholme, with important roles including Mrs. Trunchbull and Miss Honey. They will be accompanied on stage by a talented ensemble, including Lola Adaja, Renée Alexandra, and others.

In the role of Matilda, the musical will feature young performers Yolani Balfor, Donna Craig, and Myla Williams, with Daniel Abrahams, Ashton Robertson, Erich Jordaan, and Gideon van Biljon playing Bruce and Eric.







Since its opening in London over 12 years ago, Matilda The Musical has reached an audience of 11 million in over 90 cities globally. The production, written by Dennis Kelly with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, is directed by Matthew Warchus. The creative team includes Rob Howell for design, Peter Darling for choreography, and Christopher Nightingale for orchestration and musical supervision, among others.

Matilda The Musical’s Bangkok run will present a total of 15 performances. Tickets for these shows can be purchased online at www.thaiticketmajor.com, at various TTM counter locations, and by calling 02-262-3838. (NNT)































