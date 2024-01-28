Pattaya readies for ‘Koh Larn Trail Run 2024’ on Feb 3-4

Pattaya City is gearing up for the much-anticipated second edition of the Koh Larn Trail Run, which is set to take place on February 3-4. The event, which showcases the natural beauty of Koh Larn, is expected to draw a significant number of running enthusiasts.

In preparation, a key meeting led by Pattaya Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai was conducted recently at a local school. The gathering saw the participation of the Pattaya City Administration, the Pattaya Running Association, and various other officials. Participants deliberated on issues concerning traffic management and outlining the race routes.







This year’s trail run features two categories – an 11-kilometer and a 25-kilometer race, both of which will commence and conclude at Samae Beach, known for its picturesque scenery. To prioritize the safety of participants, specific timings have been designated for the closure of running paths to traffic. These closures are scheduled from 2:30 a.m. to 3:15 a.m. and from 5:00 a.m. to 5:45 a.m., ensuring safety for all runners.

The organizing committee will also station medical personnel and emergency response teams along the race routes to provide immediate assistance and ensure the well-being of everyone involved in the event. (NNT)































