State Railway of Thailand delightful and scenic trips celebrating month of love in February

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has opened ticket reservations for a special event in February, celebrating the month of love with 200 seats available per journey on four special train routes. This unique travel opportunity caters to Valentine’s Month, offering an exciting way to explore different parts of Thailand.

The journeys feature the KIHA 183 trains, covering a range of routes designed to offer a delightful and scenic trip. Every route is distinct, with its own theme to cater to various interests, providing options for both single-day outings and extended overnight trips.







The routes include a one-day trip exploring Bang Pakong district in Chachoengsao on February 3 and 4, a two-day music-themed journey in Kanchanaburi on February 10-11, a cultural exploration in Lopburi on February 17 and 18, and a nature-centric excursion in Phetchaburi on February 24 and 25. Each trip is priced accessibly, with additional amenities, including air-conditioned bus service and meals.







Officials said the special train trips are expected to attract a wide range of tourists, both local and international, adding a unique aspect to Thailand’s tourism offerings this year.

For more information, contact the State Railway of Thailand at the website www.railway.co.th or call 1690. (NNT)
































