Masseur accused of molesting Japanese tourist at massage shop in Bangkok

The superintendent of the Chana Sogkhram police station has inspected a health massage shop in Bang Lamphu after a female Japanese tourist had posted on Twitter that a male massage therapist attempted to molest her during a massage session.

Pol. Col. Sanong Saengmanee on Tuesday inspected the two-storey commercial building in Soi Rambuttri.







He said the incident occurred at 11 p.m. on February 5. The female tourist came to the shop with her male friend. During the massage, she fell asleep but was jolted awake and shouted for help, saying the masseur touched her vagina. They called the police, who inspected the shop and CCTV camera footage. She filed the complaint at the police station.

The police set an appointment date for negotiation after they could not settle the dispute through mediation. The tourist went on her trip to another province and did not show up on the appointment date and returned home.







The masseur insisted that he did not molest the Japanese tourist but provided massage therapy techniques. He was ready to give his statement to the police to prove his innocence.

The police are trying to contact the tourist for further investigation. Meanwhile, the massage shop said CCTV footage had been overwritten and the masseur had resigned.

Parameth Witthayarangsan, Move Forward MP-elect who also visited the shop said he had contacted the tourist but could not communicate due to a language barrier. He would ask the tourist police for an interpreter to talk to the tourist about the incident. (TNA)



























