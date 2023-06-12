Bangsaen Beach transforming into car racetrack on June 27 – July 2

Chonburi is cooperating with related agencies to organize the largest flat-car race in Thailand, and it’s going to be a great show at the ASEAN level, the “B-Quik Thailand Super Series 2023,” in the program ‘Bangsaen Grand Prix 2023’, which will take place on 27 June – 2 July 2023 at Bangsaen Beach, Chonburi, Thailand.







It’s the biggest speed festival of the year, transforming Bangsaen beach into a car racetrack dubbed the world’s most beautiful in the form of a “street circuit.” What’s more, the top racers in the industry will be participating, including motorsport personnel from both Thai and foreign racing teams of more than 10 nationalities, as well as an army of more than 100 racing cars. (PRD)















