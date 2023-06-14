Academic expresses support for legalizing community-made alcoholic brews

The Move Forward Party’s (MFP) policy to promote alcoholic beverage production by local makers across Thailand has gained immense interest, with people in various localities expressing interest in becoming producers. A lecturer at Rajamangala University of Technology Isan indicated that Thailand’s alcoholic beverages industry has an annual worth of about 400 billion baht and most of this value is clustered among major producers. He argued that amending the law to enable local producers to sell alcohol would disperse income to communities.







Bhuchiss Tanwanichkul, an expert in Western beverages production at Rajamangala University of Technology Isan Khonkaen Campus, indicated that MFP’s liquor policy would open opportunities for locals to become producers of alcoholic drinks. He said the state sector will have to amend laws to enable small producers to be elevated into the industry. The new producers will also need to be provided with knowledge about raw materials and the correct and safe manufacturing processes. Bhuchiss noted that consumer safety needed to be prioritized. He added that relevant agencies should promote the development of both hard liquor and beer and get involved in all steps from upstream to downstream.







Bhuchiss said legalizing community-made liquor or craft beer would foster economic expansion, adding that relevant agencies need to rapidly relay food science know-how about food processing via fermentation to the producer communities. He said Thailand produces an abundance of fruit year-round and value can be added to said fruit. As an example, he cited the Ban Haet golden mangos in Khon Kaen that are about to receive geographical indicator registration. He said the mangos that do not meet the quality requirements are sold at very low prices, but will be able to fetch 5-10 times more value if they are used in the production of community-made liquor.







Addressing concerns about whether the move to promote small liquor producers would result in greater numbers of drink-and-drive accidents, Bhuchiss noted the alcoholic beverage involved needs to be determined. He added it remains unclear whether more people will drink alcohol if small producers are allowed to make and sell their brews. He said, however, that the move would provide drinkers with greater choices. (NNT)















