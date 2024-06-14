New conscripts’ salaries deduction of 500 Baht fee for septic tank pumping sparks criticism online

An investigation has been launched by Thailand’s Second Army Region after a leaked document allegedly showing deductions from new conscripts’ salaries, including a 500 Baht fee for septic tank pumping sparked criticism online.

The Facebook page “E-Sor Crushing News 3” released a document claiming to show the expense account for new conscripts of a specific unit.

The page stated that new conscripts complain their salaries drop below 5,000 Baht after various deductions, including a 500 Baht fee for a septic tank pumping fee".







The document detailed the income and expenses for May and June, showing an income of 10,990 Baht. Expenses included life insurance, personal procurement, warm-up suits, camouflage training uniforms, bags, training aids, and cleaning supplies, as well as drinking water and ice, leaving a net remaining amount of 4,710 Baht.

The post triggered numerous comments about the 990 Baht for training aids and cleaning supplies, which included a 500 Baht fee for a septic tank pumping fee and utilities. There were concerns about whether the remaining amount of salaries was too low.







Subsequently, the page posted another image of the conscripts’ expense document with a message, “Conscripts rejoice… the unit has canceled the 500 Baht septic tank pumping fee. The deduction was a misunderstanding…”

Lt. Gen. Adul Boonthamcharoen, Commander of the Second Army Region, clarified the issue regarding the published document showing deductions for new conscripts under the 2nd Army Support Command in Nakhon Ratchasima.

He confirmed that Col. Achawin Akapin, the Commander of the 22nd Transportation and Service Battalion, had been transfer to assist at the Second Army Region headquarters, and an investigation committee had been established.









He said while some information was accurate, other parts were not. The presented document was a preliminary proposal submitted to the Battalion Commander, who would decide which expenses to deduct. Fees like the septic tank pumping fee or special meal charges were supposed to be excluded in the final document. The leaked preliminary document did not reflect the final decisions.

The Second Army Region Commander emphasized that this was not an excuse, but a verified fact, and he wanted to clarify this to the public. He acknowledged that the transfer of the Battalion Commander was necessary due to his leadership responsibility. He also admitted that the news negatively impacted the military’s image and sought fairness.

Additionally, the Army clarified that the 990 Baht utility fee had been abolished, raising the new conscripts' net salary to 6,170 Baht. This clarification was communicated to both the media and the conscripts' families.









Meanwhile, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin commented on the issue, stating that he had seen the news on the X platform and found the situation unacceptable. He believes that the Defense Minister will investigate the matter, as it should not have happened and is unacceptable.

When asked how he would address the significant deductions from conscripts’ salaries, the Prime Minister responded that he trusts the responsible parties understand their duties and know what should or should not be done.

Defense Minister Sutin Klungsang reiterating, aiming for an income of around 10,000 Baht. He emphasized that non-essential deductions unauthorized by the government were prohibited and left further explanations to the Army. (TNA)






































