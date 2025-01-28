Masks distributed nationwide to protect vulnerable groups against harmful dust

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Public Health will distribute over 8 million face masks nationwide to protect against harmful PM 2.5 dust.

Vulnerable groups, including the elderly and high-risk individuals in orange and red zones (where PM 2.5 exceeds safe levels), can pick up masks at public hospitals and health offices. Each person can receive one mask per day, for up to seven days.

The ministry assures that there is no mask shortage, with sufficient stock of surgical and N95 masks. The public is advised to check air quality levels before going outdoors and wear a mask if pollution is high to protect their health. (TNA)

































