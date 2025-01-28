Thai police officer extorts 20,000 Baht as ‘processing fee’ from Malaysian suspect

SONGKHLA, Thailand – A police investigator from Sadao Police Station, Songkhla, was caught red-handed and arrested for extorting 20,000 Baht from a Malaysian suspect, January 28. Evidence strongly implicated Pol. Lt. Col. Nuntakrit, who claimed the money was a “processing fee” for handling the case.

The arrest was conducted by a joint task force from the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC), the Region 9 Provincial Police Investigation Unit, and the Central Investigation Bureau. Pol. Lt. Col. Nuntakrit was apprehended at a coffee shop, where officers seized 15,000 Baht in marked bills as evidence.







The investigation began after NACC and PACC officials received a complaint from Mr. Habib, a Malaysian citizen who had been arrested on January 26 at 5:10 AM for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. Following his arrest, Mr. Habib posted bail for 75,000 Baht, along with an additional 5,000 Baht as a “service fee” for facilitating the bail process. His wife exchanged Malaysian Ringgit for Thai Baht to cover these costs.

Subsequently, Pol. Lt. Col. Nuntakrit contacted Mr. Habib and demanded an additional 20,000 Baht, claiming it was a required “case processing fee.” Mr. Habib collected evidence of the extortion and filed a formal complaint with the NACC.



The task force planned and executed the arrest using marked bills worth 15,000 Baht, which were recorded and prepared at the Region 9 Provincial Police Investigation Unit. The operation successfully apprehended the officer at a coffee shop in Sadao.

Pol. Lt. Col. Nuntakrit has been charged with malfeasance under the law, which includes neglecting or abusing official duties for personal gain. The suspect is now in custody at Sadao Police Station and will face legal proceedings.







































